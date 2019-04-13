https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Pet-of-the-Week-Freya-13763019.php
Pet of the Week / Freya
Meet our girl Freya! This lovely, large breed wire haired terrier mix has some of the most stunning eyebrows around.
At 11 months old, she is still a puppy, with playful energy and excellent behavior. She has enjoyed playing with dogs in our playgroups, and would likely do well in a home with children.
To learn more about Freya, visit the Westport Adoption Center at 455 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880, or call 203-227-4137.
