Pet of the Week / Freya

Meet our girl Freya! This lovely, large breed wire haired terrier mix has some of the most stunning eyebrows around.

At 11 months old, she is still a puppy, with playful energy and excellent behavior. She has enjoyed playing with dogs in our playgroups, and would likely do well in a home with children.

To learn more about Freya, visit the Westport Adoption Center at 455 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880, or call 203-227-4137.