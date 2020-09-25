Pet of the Week: Finn

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Pet of the Week: Finn 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Meet Finn. She’s a senior kitty at 9 years old and chunky — she’s 11 pounds.

There are many benefits to adopting an older cat: You’re out of the nonstop-energy kitten phase, you already know the pet’s personality, and they’re wise and mature.

Finn knows what she wants, and that’s a family who will let her warm up to them, rather than rushing to pick her up for hugs. The way to her heart is through a spa session. She loves to be brushed.

To learn more about Finn, visit the Westport Adoption Center at 455 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880, or call 203-227-4137