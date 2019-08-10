Pet of the Week: Farfalle

Farfalle Farfalle Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Pet of the Week: Farfalle 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

It’s still kitten season, and there are lots of cats and kittens arriving.

A favorite is 3 month old Farfalle — a playful and purry tiger stripe. This girl has it all: looks, cuddles, and smarts. She is seeking a good home ready to show her the best of cat living.

No dogs, please, as she is very scared of even the most polite pups.

To learn more about Farfalle, visit the Westport Adoption Center at 455 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880, or call 203-227-4137.