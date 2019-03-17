Pet of the Week / Einstein

Introducing Einstein, a middle-aged Gent, at 7 years young.

He is all black, and on the larger side. He is a quiet fellow with excellent house manners.

When alone, he quietly observes his surrounds or curls up under a pile of blankets. When you are near, he will hop right up in your lap or sit beside you and stay there for as long as you let him.

To learn more about Einstein, visit the Westport Adoption Center at 455 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880, or call 203-227-4137.