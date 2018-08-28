Pet of the Week / Dorothy

Hamsters can have a range of personalities, and our girl Dorothy has our favorite type. This girl is curious and adventurous as well as being social. Because she is so smart we bought her a special cage with a lot if activities. When she isn’t busy in her house she likes to roll around the office in her hamster ball, meeting the office cat and taking in all the sites.

To learn more about Dorothy, visit her at the Westport Adoption Center, 455 Post Road East, Westport.