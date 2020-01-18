Pet of the Week: Counselor

Counselor is 6-year-old foxhound. He has received a full dental cleaning, and is happy and healthy and ready to find his new family.

Counselor is typical of his breed: He’s social with people and dogs and likes to yodel. Because they are vocal, the Connecticut Humane Society doesn’t typically recommend hounds for apartments, condos or other situations where neighbors might be disturbed.

This guy has a moderate energy level and loves to get time outside every day to sniff around. Come on down to meet this sweet character.

To learn more about Counselor, visit the Westport Adoption Center at 455 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880, or call 203-227-4137