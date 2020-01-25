Pet of the Week: Cloud

We’ve got another boy with a beautiful singing voice. Meet Cloud, a 6-year-old foxhound.

He’s looking for a single-family home where he can entertain his family with a concert without disturbing neighbors, and he’d like to be friends with kids 12 years old and up.

He can be calm, but still needs some exercise every day to stretch his legs. Sometimes he can be shy, so if you have experience with timid pups, you may be the family for Cloud.

To learn more about Cloud, visit the Westport Adoption Center at 455 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880, or call 203-227-4137