Pet of the Week: Champ
This 3-year-old beagle mix is currently in a Connecticut Humane Society foster home and will be hanging out there until he finds his right match.
He’s a Nervous Nelly who needs the extra TLC a foster home can provide around the clock while he adjusts to the recent changes in his life. He was found wandering as a stray and needed some big-time dental care in our medical department.
He’s feeling better and coming out of his shell, but would love a family who has extra patience and understanding.
To learn more about Champ, visit the Westport Adoption Center at 455 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880, or call 203-227-4137.
