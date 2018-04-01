Pet of the Week / Candy

Meet Candy, a two-year-old spayed Shar Pei mix. This girl is very active and playful and loves to practice agility skills. She also enjoys romping with other tolerant dogs. Nothing is cuter than watching her chase a ball around the yard! She is also a medium-sized pup. Candy would do best in an active home with people who enjoy throwing the ball and going for long walks. Candy can live with children over 8, and could fit in well with the right doggy friend.