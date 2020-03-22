Pet of the Week: Banjo

Banjo Banjo Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Pet of the Week: Banjo 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Banjo might look like your typical happy dog today, but it’s taken months to help him look like a pup again.

He arrived at the Connecticut Humane Society with practically no fur and full of scabs. Skin and thyroid conditions had caused Banjo’s fur to fall out. CHS worked through all his medical challenges, and now he’s ready for a new family.

This 8-year-old Chihuahua mix takes multiple medications to keep him healthy, but he’s used to the routine now. Banjo simply loves to be loved.

And vote for him in the Mutt Madness contest at bit.ly/2IxM0dv. If he wins it all, CHS will win $1,000 to care for Banjo and his pals.

To learn more about Banjo, visit the Westport Adoption Center at 455 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880, or call 203-227-4137