Pet of the Week: Banjo

This small senior pup is looking for a new home, where he can be his bouncy self.

He enjoys the company of playful small dogs, especially females. He may be able to live comfortably with cats as well.

Like many small dogs, he would do better in a home with older children who can respect his space and resist the urge to pick him up. He is on the quiet side and has a moderate to low energy level.

To learn more about Banjo, visit the Westport Adoption Center at 455 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880, or call 203-227-4137