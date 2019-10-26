Pet of the Week: Bam Bam

Bam Bam is a 2-year old New Zealand bunny who was abandoned. Like most of the breed he is quite large and docile.

Bam Bam is perfectly litter box trained, and so would do well as a free roaming rabbit with proper rabbit-proofing. He is looking for a quiet home and a family to trust. He would do best as the only pet in the home.

To learn more about Bam Bam, visit the Westport Adoption Center at 455 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880, or call 203-227-4137