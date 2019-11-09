Pet of the Week: Babe Ruth

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Pet of the Week: Babe Ruth 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Babe Ruth is a petite, short hair tuxedo with emerald green eyes. She is full grown and under 6 pounds.

This 11-year-old gal came with a loving recommendation from her former family but had a hard time transitioning to life in the shelter. She’s really blossomed as an office cat. She is a perfect little sprite. She’s calm and cuddly and totally relaxed.

This little lady needs a family — and a living room — of her own. She has previously lived with other cats, and may peacefully coexist. She would prefer not to live with dogs. She is looking to be a loved couch potato.

To learn more about babe Ruth, visit the Westport Adoption Center at 455 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880, or call 203-227-4137