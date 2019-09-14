Ferrets are so much fun! Kevin is a great little guy, who enjoys exploring play areas, and cuddling up with humans or fellow ferrets. Ferrets are a nice pet because they have some of the engaging, trainable, and curious qualities of dogs but don’t need walk time. It’s important to make sure you set up a new ferret for success, with the best habitat and plans for out of cage exercise. Visit him in Westport today.
To learn more about Kevin, visit the Westport Adoption Center at 455 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880, or call 203-227-4137