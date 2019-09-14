Pet of the Week

Kevin Kevin Photo: Contributed Photo

Ferrets are so much fun! Kevin is a great little guy, who enjoys exploring play areas, and cuddling up with humans or fellow ferrets. Ferrets are a nice pet because they have some of the engaging, trainable, and curious qualities of dogs but don’t need walk time. It’s important to make sure you set up a new ferret for success, with the best habitat and plans for out of cage exercise. Visit him in Westport today.