Pet of the Week

Luna Luna Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Pet of the Week 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

It is still a kitten season! And boy, do we have a kitten for you. Meet five month old Luna , a tiny little purr box. This kitten is both playful and cuddly, and would make an excellent kitten for young children or first time cat owners due to her exceptionally sweet temperament. CHS adoption counselors are always standing by to help you find the best match. Visit her in Westport today.

To learn more about Luna, visit the Westport Adoption Center at 455 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880, or call 203-227-4137.