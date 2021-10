DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A person found overnight in a Des Moines home with traumatic injuries died a short time later, and police have declared the death a homicide.

Officers and medics were called just before 2 a.m. Thursday to a home in a neighborhood between Interstate 235 and Easttown Park, police said. Arriving first responders found a person suffering from traumatic injuries who was rushed to a nearby hospital and later died there.