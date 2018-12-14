https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Person-fatally-struck-by-train-in-southern-13466340.php
Person fatally struck by train in southern Illinois
CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a person was killed after being struck by a train in southern Illinois.
Television stations WSIL and KFVS report the person was pronounced dead at the scene early Friday morning near Carbondale in Jackson County. Police have not released the name of the victim.
The Amtrak train was delayed by about two hours.
View Comments