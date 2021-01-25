Perry: I 'obliged' Trump with introduction to Justice lawyer

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — After two days of silence, Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania confirmed a New York Times report, saying Monday that he had introduced then-President Donald Trump to a top Justice Department lawyer who, according to the newspaper, discussed a plan to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Perry, who has disputed the validity of President Joe Biden's victory in Pennsylvania, did not say he necessarily made the introduction with the explicit goal of ousting the acting attorney general or overturning Biden's victory or that he was privy to any such plans.