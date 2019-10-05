People living in Milwaukee homeless camp told to leave

MILWAUKEE (AP) — People living at a homeless camp in downtown Milwaukee have been told they have to leave by the end of the month.

The encampment is on state Department of Transportation property. Notices passed out Friday give the residents until Oct. 31 to move.

A DOT spokesman tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel the occupants have to leave because work will begin soon on a joint DOT-City of Milwaukee green infrastructure project under the I-794 freeway.

More than 60 people live in the encampment beneath the I-794 overpass. The camp began with a few makeshift shelters that sprang up more than two years ago.

The notice cites a state law that prohibits camping on highways. It also reminds occupants that shelter and services for homeless people are available in the Milwaukee area.

