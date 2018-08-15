People have been living illegally in storage facility

BOSTON (AP) — Boston city officials say they have shut down a storage facility that had people living in rented units illegally.

The Inspectional Services Department, along with police, health department workers and firefighters responded to reports of people living in the storage units at CubeSmart Self Storage in the South End on Tuesday.

The Boston Herald reports officials were told by the manager of CubeSmart that no one was living there. Police say a survey of the facility revealed several individuals using the facility as living quarters, using electric cords, beds and coolers. One person told investigators she was paying $230 a month to rent a unit.

It is illegal for people to live on property not designated for residential use. An employee at CubeSmart declined to comment.

