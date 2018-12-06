Pentagon reveals US observation flight over Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says a U.S. Air Force plane flew a special observation flight over Ukraine in a show of solidarity after Ukraine's naval confrontation with Russia.

In a statement, the Pentagon called it an "extraordinary" flight Thursday under the Open Skies Treaty, which is an international accord that gives each member country the right to conduct, and the obligation to accept, unarmed military observation flights. The purpose to is promote transparency in military activities.

Normally these flights are scheduled well in advance. But the treaty permits "extraordinary," or unscheduled, flights if two participating members agree. In this case, Ukraine requested a flight and the U.S. agreed to conduct it over an uncontested portion of Ukraine territory.

On Nov. 25, Russia and Ukraine had a naval clash near Kerch Strait.