Pennsylvania sees deaths from COVID-19 climb to nearly 1,600

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Nearly 900 additional cases of COVID-19 infection were reported in Pennsylvania on Monday by the state Health Department, raising the total to more than 42,000 since the pandemic began.

The agency said there have been nearly 1,600 deaths from the coronavirus outbreak so far. About 50 additional deaths were reported over the past day.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Most hospitalizations and deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older, officials said. The disease has spread to every county in the state.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.