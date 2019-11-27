Pennsylvania’s roads, rails and airports ready for holiday

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travelers are urged to pack some patience as they use Pennsylvania’s roads, rails and airports over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike predicts 3.6 million cars and trucks will use the toll road through Sunday. Officials are expecting 735,000 vehicles will use the turnpike on Wednesday with the heaviest traffic volume between 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Amtrak is rolling extra trains for the holiday. The railroad says Philadelphia’s Gray 30th Street Station saw a 39% increase in ridership on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving.

Amtrak’s Keystone Service and Pennsylvanian trains will require reservations through Monday.

Travelers should expect longer lines at security checkpoints at the state’s airports.