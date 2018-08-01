Pennsylvania medical marijuana program starts dry leaf sales

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania's medical marijuana patients are now able to access the medicine in dry leaf form, the result of a recent change in state policy.

The Health Department says sales of dry leaf began Wednesday at 16 dispensaries, with 28 more expected to follow next week.

A spokesman for Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf says the change brings more options and lowers the cost.

Patients aren't allowed to smoke the plant material but instead are supposed to use a vaporizer.

So far more than 30,000 Pennsylvanians have obtained a medical marijuana ID card.

The state has a list of ailments that qualify patients to obtain medical marijuana for treatment.