Pennsylvania in talks to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

With Pennsylvania still vaccinating its most vulnerable population, Gov. Tom Wolf said Tuesday that his administration is discussing when to make the COVID-19 shot more widely available and that he expects it to happen relatively quickly.
Providers under the state’s jurisdiction are supposed to schedule all currently eligible people who request a vaccine — including people aged 65 and older and younger people with high-risk medical conditions — by Wednesday. Wolf asserted that providers are on track to meet that goal, and said Pennsylvania will soon be at a point where anyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get one.