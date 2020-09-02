Pence to visit Virginia Military Institute next week

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Virginia next week to deliver remarks to cadets at the Virginia Military Institute.

Pence's office announced the Sept. 10 trip on Wednesday, saying additional details would be forthcoming.

VMI, located in Lexington, is the oldest state-supported military college in the U.S.

The school said in a news release that Pence would be joined by Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy, who graduated from VMI in 1996.

“VMI is fortunate to be able to attract such prominent speakers to provide our Corps of Cadets an opportunity to learn from their leadership,” VMI Superintendent Gen. J. H. Binford Peay said in a statement. “Both Vice President Pence and, VMI’s own, Secretary McCarthy have many experiences upon which to draw in imparting their wisdom and contributing to our mission of forming citizen soldiers."

The event is closed to the public, VMI said.