Pence honors McCain at American Legion event in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has paid tribute to the late Sen. John McCain, saying America will always remember his lifetime of service to the United States.

Speaking in Minneapolis at the American Legion's 100th annual convention Thursday, Pence said McCain served 5½ years as a prison of war in Vietnam and "did not yield."

Pence says the Arizona Republican later became "one of the most unwavering advocates" of the American military ever to serve in Congress.

McCain died of cancer Saturday. American Legion leaders took Trump to task on Monday after flags at the White House, which flew at half staff through the weekend, were raised to full height on Monday.

Trump later relented amid criticism and ordered them lowered again at all federal installations through McCain's interment this Sunday.