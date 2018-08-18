Pedestrian bridge planned for Homewood, Mountain Brook

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — A pedestrian bridge connecting Homewood, Birmingham and Mountain Brook could be open by mid-2019.

Homewood City Councilor Jennifer Andress, who is spearheading the project, says adding a pedestrian bridge, separate from the two-lane vehicular bridge over U.S. 280, will improve safety for walkers, runners and cyclists who regularly traverse the area.

Al.com reports Andress says the bridge is projected to cost $1.16 million. She says the structure will be similar to one at Vanderbilt University in Nashville.

Birmingham Track Club secretary Julie Pearce says the addition of a pedestrian bridge will be beneficial because it will link communities, make running safer and encourage others to be active.