Pearl at Longshore in Westport unveils new chef, menu and look

Hamachi dish. Hamachi dish. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Pearl at Longshore in Westport unveils new chef, menu and look 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — The Pearl at Longshore Restaurant and Bar has announced Forrest Pasternack as its new executive chef, who will introduce a new seasonal menu on March 15.

“My goal is to evolve the Pearl’s menu by striking a delicate balance between continuing to please our loyal guests while attracting new ones,” Pasternack said in a news release on Thursday. “I am passionate about designing dishes with locally sourced ingredients, often natural or organic, and explorign new cuisine that leverages my background and experience preparing Asian, French, Italian or farm-to-table dishes.”

The Pearl at Longshore is located at Westport’s historic Longshore Club Park. The property has attracted the likes of Elizabeth Tylor, F. scott and Zelda Fitzgerald and celebrity golfers such as Frank Sinatra, according to the news release.

Pasternack will join Pearl with nearly two decades of culinary experiences, and has worked alongside chefs such as David Chang’s Momofuku, chef Erik Battles of Jean George and Morimoto, and more.

Prior to joining Pearl, Pasternack worked at the SOHO Grand Hotel in New York City before coming back to his home state, where he became the chef de cuisine of The New York Times excellent-rated Terra Restaurant in Greenwich.

More Information The Pearl is open to the public and beginning March 15, will be open seven days a week: Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Thursday, Friday and Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays will offer a new a la carte Brunch 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. followed by dinner until 9 p.m. More information can be found at www.pearlatlongshore.com.

“The Pearl is the place to check out again as we re-launch this spring with an outstanding new chef, fresh new food and a service first approach that further enhances our new look and feel,” David Donnelly, director of operations at Pearl, said in the news release.

While the traditional New England Clam Chowder is still available, customers can also enjoy their New England clam chowder poured table side over Berkshire pork belly, red onion jam, Yukon gold potato puree and poached Connecticut little neck clams.

For raw fish fans, the new Pearl Hamachi dish is a take on tuna tartar, with sashimi-style Yellowtail Hamachi served over soy marinated tuna with miso-sesame puree, ruby red grapefruit and avocado infused with yuzu juice and ginger.

“We are thrilled to welcome chef Forrest to the Pearl family,” said Marc Backon, chief investor of the Pearl. “I invite everyone to re-experience Pearl’s new menu, craft cocktails and updates ambience. It’s unlike anything in the area. And yes, the view is pretty good too.”