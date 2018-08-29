Man assaulted at Westport health care facility
WESTPORT — A Bridgeport man assaulted a patient at a Westport health care facility, police said.
On July 29 around 8:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to the facility on report of an assault. Upon arrival, they learned Trevor Lattimore, 27, was not happy with the outcome of a discussion with facility staff so, while walking away from the staff, Lattimore turned and struck a passing patient in the face. The victim suffered injuries to his face and head and was transported to Norwalk Hospital for treatment, police said.
Police submitted a warrant for Lattimore’s arrest. On Aug. 23, he was arrested at state Superior Court in Norwalk and charged with second-degree assault.
Lattimore was held in lieu of $10,000 bond and arraigned later on Aug. 23.
