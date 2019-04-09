Pastor missing during hike found in Alabama woods

DOUBLE SPRINGS, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say they've found a retired minister who went missing during a hike in north Alabama.

The Winston County Sheriff's Office posted an update on Facebook on Tuesday saying 70-year-old Sidney Burgess of Birmingham had been located.

The retired Presbyterian minister was last seen Saturday on a hiking trail, and his car was found Sunday at a trailhead where he began a day hike.

The area is remote and lacks cellphone service, and crews went out looking for the man. Storms interfered with the search on Monday.

The sheriff's office says authorities are assessing Burgess' condition. He is a former pastor at Edgewood Presbyterian Church in the Birmingham suburb of Homewood.