Passers-by, police rescue dog from water off Long Island

WEST SAYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Police and passers-by have teamed up to rescue a dog that was clinging to floating debris in chilly water off Long Island.

Suffolk County police say the hound mix, named Wilbur, wandered out of his West Sayville yard. Then passer-by Ary McCarthy spotted him struggling in the Great South Bay around 8:15 a.m. Saturday and called 911.

While police were responding, McCarthy and onlooker Beth Higbie went into the roughly 41-degree (5-degree Celsius) water to get Wilbur.

Officers Ryan McAdam and Dave Verrelli helped bring him to shore and wrap him in towels.

Wilbur was taken to an animal hospital and reunited with his owner. The dog is expected to make a full recovery.