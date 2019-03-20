Passenger rail route suspended, more evacuate amid flooding

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Passenger rail traffic on a popular Missouri route has been suspended and evacuations continue as the flooding Missouri River busts more levees.

Amtrak announced Tuesday that it is temporarily halting its Missouri River Runner Service between Kansas City and St. Louis because freight traffic has been diverted to the tracks it uses by flooding. Buses will transport passengers instead.

In northwest Missouri's Holt County, where two more levees were breached Tuesday, the 220 residents of the town of Craig were ordered to leave. The county's emergency management director, Tom Bullock, says water also is lapping at the edge of the tiny town of Fortescue, where residents used excavators to create a makeshift levee.

About 100 roads are closed in the state, including stretches of Interstate 29 and U.S. 61.