SPARTA, Mo. (AP) — Strong storms are moving across parts of Missouri, and at least one tornado was spotted in the state’s southwestern corner.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado around 10 a.m. about 8 miles (12.87 kilometers) south of Sparta. A tornado warning was issued for the area, which included the towns of Elkhead, Oldfield, Garrison, Keltner and Chadwick. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage from the tornado.