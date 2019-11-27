Partners HealthCare announced name change

BOSTON (AP) — The largest hospital system in Massachusetts has announced a name change in connection with a five-year strategic plan.

The chief executive of Partners HealthCare on Wednesday said the organization will change its name to Mass General Brigham. The name is a nod to Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Partners’ founding members and the organization’s two most notable teaching hospitals.

CEO Dr. Anne Klibanski says the rebranding and strategic plan are aimed at creating a more unified health system and strengthening the system’s regional, national and international recognition.

Partners, with 75,000 employees, is the state’s largest private employer.

Founded in 1994, it now operates more than a dozen hospitals, including Cooley Dickinson in Northampton, Newton-Wellesley in Newton, and North Shore Medical Center in Salem.