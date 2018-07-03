Partial sea wall collapse affects harbor in Alaska city

KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) — Partial collapse of a sea wall in the southeast Alaska city of Ketchikan has prompted removal of a harbor ramp and interrupted electric and water service to some floats.

Dan Berg, with the city's Port and Harbors Department, says this all started with a sinkhole in a parking lot that collapsed Sunday.

The Ketchikan Daily News reports that the local utility was working on a plan to provide electricity to the floats. Berg hoped to have water restored Tuesday.

A large chunk of the rock wall fell into the harbor. Public Works Director Mark Hilson says the wall was in poor shape last week, resulting in partial closure of a parking lot. He says no one was hurt when the wall collapsed.

Stabilization efforts were under way.

