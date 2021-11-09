Parole recommended for Manson follower Leslie Van Houten DON THOMPSON, Associated Press Nov. 9, 2021 Updated: Nov. 9, 2021 7:15 p.m.
Van Houten, 72, is serving a life sentence for helping Manson and other cult members when she was 19 years old, kill Los Angeles grocer Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary, in August 1969.
SACRAMENTO, Calif (AP) — A California parole panel on Tuesday recommended for the fifth time that Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten be freed from prison, decisions previously rejected by two governors.
Van Houten, 72, is serving a life sentence for helping Manson and other cult members kill Los Angeles grocer Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary, in August 1969.