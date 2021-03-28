Paris doctors warn of catastrophic overload of virus cases JOHN LEICESTER and JEFFREY SCHAEFFER, Associated Press March 28, 2021 Updated: March 28, 2021 1:03 p.m.
1 of15 FILE- In this March 19, 2021, file photo, a nurse tends to a patient affected by COVID-19 virus in the ICU unit at the Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine, near Paris. France's president say he has nothing to be sorry about for refusing to impose a third virus lockdown earlier this year, even though his country is now facing surging infections that are straining hospitals and more than 1,000 people with the virus are dying every week. Thibault Camus/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Riders train at the National Velodrome at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, west of Paris, Saturday, March 27, 2021, that has been transformed into a mass vaccination center. Saturday marked the first day in France of vaccination for healthy people aged 70 and above. John Leicester/AP Show More Show Less
3 of15 A riders trains at the National Velodrome at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, west of Paris, Saturday, March 27, 2021, that has been transformed into a mass vaccination center. Saturday marked the first day in France of vaccination for healthy people aged 70 and above. John Leicester/AP Show More Show Less
4 of15 Riders train at the National Velodrome at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, west of Paris, Saturday, March 27, 2021, that has been transformed into a mass vaccination center. Saturday marked the first day in France of vaccination for healthy people aged 70 and above. John Leicester/AP Show More Show Less 5 of15
6 of15 FILE- In this March 19, 2021, file photo, a patient from the Paris region and affected by the COVID-19 virus is taken out a plane at the Biarritz's airport, southwestern France. France's president say he has nothing to be sorry about for refusing to impose a third virus lockdown earlier this year, even though his country is now facing surging infections that are straining hospitals and more than 1,000 people with the virus are dying every week. Bob Edme/AP Show More Show Less
7 of15 FILE- In this March, 19, 2021, file photo, medical staff meets in a room of a patient affected by COVID-19 virus in the ICU unit at the Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine, near Paris. France's president say he has nothing to be sorry about for refusing to impose a third virus lockdown earlier this year, even though his country is now facing surging infections that are straining hospitals and more than 1,000 people with the virus are dying every week. Thibault Camus/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 A woman walks past a theater with signs showing it occupied by culture workers, actors students and theater employees in Bayonne, southwestern France, Friday, March 26, 2021. French theaters, cinemas, museums and tourist sites have been closed for much of the past year as part of government virus protection measures, and no reopening plans have been announced. Bob Edme/AP Show More Show Less
9 of15 Culture workers, actors, students, and theater employees attend a general assembly at the occupied Theatre de La Criee in Marseille, southern France, Friday, March 25, 2021. Out-of-work French culture and tourism workers are occupying theaters accross France to demand more government support after a year of pandemic that has devastated their incomes and put their livelihoods on indefinite hold. Daniel Cole/AP Show More Show Less 10 of15
11 of15 Culture workers, actors, students, and theater employees attend a general assembly at the occupied Theatre de La Criee in Marseille, southern France, Friday, March 25, 2021. Out-of-work French culture and tourism workers are occupying theaters accross France to demand more government support after a year of pandemic that has devastated their incomes and put their livelihoods on indefinite hold. Daniel Cole/AP Show More Show Less
12 of15 Culture workers sit together in the occupied Theatre de La Criee in Marseille, southern France, Friday, March 25, 2021. Out-of-work French culture and tourism workers are occupying theaters accross France to demand more government support after a year of pandemic that has devastated their incomes and put their livelihoods on indefinite hold. Daniel Cole/AP Show More Show Less
13 of15 A culture worker cooks food in a makeshift kitchen at the occupied Theatre de La Criee in Marseille, southern France, Friday, March 26, 2021. Out-of-work French culture and tourism workers are occupying theaters accross France to demand more government support after a year of pandemic that has devastated their incomes and put their livelihoods on indefinite hold. Daniel Cole/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 CORRECTING DATE TO 26 - Culture workers, actors, students, and theater employees attend a general assembly at the occupied Theatre de La Criee in Marseille, southern France, Friday, March 26, 2021. Out-of-work French culture and tourism workers are occupying theaters accross France to demand more government support after a year of pandemic that has devastated their incomes and put their livelihoods on indefinite hold. Daniel Cole/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
PARIS (AP) — Critical care doctors in Paris say surging coronavirus infections could soon overwhelm their ability to care for the sick in the French capital's hospitals, possibly forcing them to choose which patients they have the resources to save.
The sobering warnings were delivered Sunday in newspaper opinions signed by dozens of Paris-region doctors. They came as French President Emmanuel Macron has been vigorously defending his decision not to completely lockdown France again as he did last year. Since January, Macron’s government has instead imposed a nationwide overnight curfew and followed that with a grab-bag of other restrictions.
