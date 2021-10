WESTPORT — As an anonymous online group has criticized the town’s “increasing focus” on racism, some parents this week praised the Board of Education’s efforts to address diversity and equity in the schools.

The group Westport Parents 06880 has stirred a recent debate after claiming on its website to reject “political activism and moralizing intrusions into the classroom.”

In particular, the group has criticized the the school district’s equity study, which was part of a three-year strategic plan initiated in 2017.

However, during the public-comment portion of Monday’s Board of Education meeting, multiple parents voiced their support for the equity study and for the school district’s effort to address diversity.

“I’m here in support of the equity study,” Westport parent Kristi Law said. “To me, it was a necessary step for our district.”

Law said she feels it’s important for her children to interact with people from different backgrounds. Law said the change was needed because she was concerned that her children would not be properly prepared growing up in a community like Westport, which she described as lacking diversity.

“We have heard from multiple alumni who feel that they were unprepared for life outside of the bubble of Westport,” she said. “That is not acceptable.”

Another parent, Jonathan Alloy, said his family recently moved to Westport and praised the district for examining equity and diversity. He also said he believes it’s important to teach students about how racism is part of American history.

“Racism is as American as apple pie,” he said.

Alloy stated that racism, sexism and other forms of discrimination are built into the U.S. Constitution.

“These are facts,” he said. “To deny them is racism. To prevent the teaching of them is systemic racism.”

However, not everyone spoke in favor of the equity study or how racism is taught in schools.

Camilo Riano said he has four children in Westport schools and is concerned about the direction the district is taking.

“I believe in education, not indoctrination,” he said. “I believe in American values. I don’t believe in socialist experiments with equity.”

The Westport Parents 06880 group has criticized the New York University’s Metropolitan Center for Research on Equity and the Transformation of Schools, which conducted the equity study, for being based in critical race theory.

CRT is a controversial academic framework through which to view systems of racism and oppression in America. Even though it is generally considered a college-level theory, not taught as part of K-12 curriculum, the term is used by some conservatives to refer to certain school programs that encourage inclusion, diversity and equity.

Westport Superintendent of Schools Thomas Scarice has said CRT is not part of the town’s curriculum.

The Westport Parents 06880 is an anonymous group that was formed by 37 parents in June, according to its website. There is no information listed to contact members behind the effort and the group does not appear to have a social media presence.

The group offers to send updates if people provide their email addresses. Once subscribed, the website shows the group’s mailing address as 110 Myrtle Ave. — Westport’s Town Hall.

Westport officials, however, said the group has no affiliation with the town.

“The group has no association with the town or the BOE, so we would have no knowledge of their membership,” said John Bayers, Westport Public Schools assistant superintendent for human resources and general administration.

Bayers said “no one to date has contacted the town or the BOE with concerns about the group's choice to list Town Hall as its address.”

Bayers said since the group is not associated with the town, “any postal deliveries would be returned.”

Westport interim operations manager Lynn Scully declined to comment about whether Westport has a policy about groups using Town Hall as a mailing address.