Parade of Democratic candidates speak at Montana convention

A delegate walks by a table of campaign posters and brochures at the Montana Democratic Party convention in Helena, Montana on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Candidates for governor, U.S. House, U.S. Senate and other statewide offices spoke to delegates from across the state.

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Democrats are making their opening arguments to hold onto the governor's office in 2020 and to win back ground they lost in prior elections.

A parade of candidates for governor, Senate, House and other statewide offices spoke to delegates Friday and Saturday at the Democrats' biannual convention in Helena.

The gathering to set party rules and elect officers also served as an opening rally to energize Democrats for what Chairwoman Robyn Driscoll called an election for "the soul of our nation."

Candidates who spoke included party luminaries who got standing ovations and newcomers seeking to make an impression on the influential crowd.

Democrats are looking to keep the governor's office as a check on the Republican majority Legislature. The other statewide offices up in 2020 are held by Republicans.