Parachutist hurt when he hits downtown Cleveland building

CLEVELAND (AP) — A parachutist crashed into the side of an apartment building in downtown Cleveland and ended up injured and suspended about 40 feet in the air until he was rescued by firefighters, authorities said.

The 35-year-old man told police he and four friends jumped from a plane about 2 a.m. Sunday, although authorities are investigating where the group took off from.

The four other parachutists landed safely in a park, but the 35-year-old man’s parachute drifted until it became entangled on top of a parking garage when he hit the apartment building, which is across the street from the park. He was stranded there until Cleveland firefighters rescued him, authorities said.

The man suffered a broken ankle and was treated at a hospital. His name has not been released.