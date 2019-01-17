Pappas assigned to transportation, veterans' committees

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Congressman Chris Pappas has been assigned to the House committees on Transportation and Infrastructure, and Veterans' Affairs.

Pappas, a Democrat representing the 1st District elected to his first term in November, said Thursday addressing New Hampshire's infrastructure needs and improving services to veterans will be top priorities for him.

Pappas succeeds Democratic Rep. Carol-Shea Porter, who stepped down at the end of her term.