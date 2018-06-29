Panhandler charged with failure to appear

Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 Bridgeport resident Andrew Ritz was charged with second-degree failure to appear in Westport on June 24. Bridgeport resident Andrew Ritz was charged with second-degree failure to appear in Westport on June 24. Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Panhandler charged with failure to appear 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — A Bridgeport man was arrested on outstanding warrants after officers saw him panhandling in a parking lot.

On June 26 around 5 p.m., an officer observed a man who appeared to be panhandling in a parking lot and identified him as Andrew Ritz, 39. Officers learned Ritz had two active warrants out for his arrest and took him into custody, police said.

Ritz was charged with second-degree failure to appear for each warrant and was released after posting $10,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Stamford on July 3.

svaughan@hearstmediact.com; 203-842-2638; @SophieCVaughan1