https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Panhandler-charged-with-failure-to-appear-13034221.php
Panhandler charged with failure to appear
Published 12:00 am, Friday, June 29, 2018
Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo
WESTPORT — A Bridgeport man was arrested on outstanding warrants after officers saw him panhandling in a parking lot.
On June 26 around 5 p.m., an officer observed a man who appeared to be panhandling in a parking lot and identified him as Andrew Ritz, 39. Officers learned Ritz had two active warrants out for his arrest and took him into custody, police said.
Ritz was charged with second-degree failure to appear for each warrant and was released after posting $10,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Stamford on July 3.
svaughan@hearstmediact.com; 203-842-2638; @SophieCVaughan1
View Comments