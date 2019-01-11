Panel begins process of reviewing contest House election

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A special four-member committee of the Connecticut House of Representatives has begun the process of reviewing a contested election.

The two Democrats and two Republicans decided Friday to ask the candidates in the 120th Assembly District to provide them list of potential witnesses and related documentation by Tuesday.

The Committee on Contested Elections hopes to hold a hearing with invited witnesses on Jan. 18.

It has until Feb. 4 to recommend whether a new election for the Stratford seat should be held.

Democrat Phil Young was sworn in this week, after winning by 13 votes, but Republican James Feehan is challenging the tally because at least 76 voters received the wrong ballots.

Committee members say they understand their decision could have long-term consequences given the precedent it will set.