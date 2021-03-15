Pandemic sets back Italian women's long fight for jobs FRANCES D'EMILIO, Associated Press March 15, 2021 Updated: March 15, 2021 4:12 a.m.
1 of9 Tour guide Laura Taddeo poses for a portrait in front of the Vatican, Thursday, March 4, 2021. One of hundreds of thousands of women in Italy who lost jobs in the pandemic, Taddeo has a masters degree in tourism, speaks fluent English and Spanish and some Arabic, too. Her contract as a tour operator with a high-end Italian hotel company expired in May 2020, just as COVID-19 travel restrictions were crippling tourism, and it wasn’t renewed. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Daniela Magnanti poses in front of the Santa Severa castle, Friday, March 5, 2021 where she has a part-time work at the check-in desk of a hotel that opened in the castle. Worldwide, working women paid a high price during the pandemic as many quit jobs to care for children when schools closed. But Italy's women went into the crisis already struggling for decades to expand their presence in the national workforce. Among the 27 European Union nations, Italian women rank next to the bottom, after Greek women, in terms of percentage in national workforces. Among young women, Italians rank the lowest. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less
3 of9 Daniela Magnanti sits at the check-in desk of the hotel in the Santa Severa castle, near Rome, Friday, March 5, 2021. Daniela, 42, says the push to develop STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) jobs for women comes too late for her. According to 2019 ISTAT figures, 37.3% of Italian men have degrees in STEM compared to 16.2% for women. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less
4 of9 Manuela Verna, former dancer, teacher and artistic events promoter, poses for a portrait in her closed dance school, Friday, March 5, 2021. Reflected in a mirror is a near a banner reading "Don't kill arts". Her dance school is closed due to Covid-19 restrictions and she is struggling to hold some session on via internet. Worldwide, working women paid a high price during the pandemic as many quit jobs to care for children when schools closed. But Italy's women went into the crisis already struggling for decades to expand their presence in the national workforce. Among the 27 European Union nations, Italian women rank next to the bottom, after Greek women, in terms of percentage in national workforces. Among young women, Italians rank the lowest. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less 5 of9
6 of9 Women, wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19, show banners and shout slogans during a demonstration in front of the Minister of Economy and Finance, to mark the International Women's Day, in Rome, Monday, March 8, 2021. Worldwide, working women paid a high price during the pandemic as many quit jobs to care for children when schools closed. But Italy's women went into the crisis already struggling for decades to expand their presence in the national workforce. Among the 27 European Union nations, Italian women rank next to the bottom, after Greek women, in terms of percentage in national workforces. Among young women, Italians rank the lowest. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less
7 of9 Anita Galafate poses in a wedding dress shop in Rome, Tuesday March 9, 2021. Self-employed wedding planner Anita Galafate, 38, saw nearly all her business evaporate in the pandemic. Worldwide, working women paid a high price during the pandemic as many quit jobs to care for children when schools closed. But Italy's women went into the crisis already struggling for decades to expand their presence in the national workforce. Among the 27 European Union nations, Italian women rank next to the bottom, after Greek women, in terms of percentage in national workforces. Among young women, Italians rank the lowest. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Anita Galafate checks wedding dresses in a shop in Rome, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Self-employed wedding planner Anita Galafate, 38, saw nearly all her business evaporate in the pandemic. Worldwide, working women paid a high price during the pandemic as many quit jobs to care for children when schools closed. But Italy's women went into the crisis already struggling for decades to expand their presence in the national workforce. Among the 27 European Union nations, Italian women rank next to the bottom, after Greek women, in terms of percentage in national workforces. Among young women, Italians rank the lowest. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
ROME (AP) — One of hundreds of thousands of women in Italy who lost jobs in the pandemic, Laura Taddeo has a masters degree in tourism, speaks fluent English and Spanish and some Arabic, too.
Her contract as a tour operator with a high-end Italian hotel company expired in May, just as COVID-19 travel restrictions were crippling tourism, and it wasn’t renewed. But whenever tourism does rebound, Taddeo, who cuts a confident figure, will brace for the job interview questions.
Written By
FRANCES D'EMILIO