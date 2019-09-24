Panama City airport gets $10.5 million for expansion

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration is awarding a Florida airport $10.5 million to expand its terminal, build a taxiway and add parking.

The agency announced the award Monday for Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport, which celebrates its 10th year of operation in 2020.

The airport's executive director Parker McClellan says the projects should be completed by next fall.

The News Herald reports 2018 was busiest year yet for the airport north of Panama City Beach.

The airport was one of 16 in Florida and 354 in the United States and its territories to receive some of the $986 million in grants paid out through the FAA's Airport Improvement Program.