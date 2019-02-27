Palmer set to testify against school regionalization bill

WESTPORT — Superintendent of Schools Colleen Palmer said she plans to testify before the state Legislature on Friday against legislation that would demand the consolidation of Connecticut schools.

“The concern that we have is forced regionalization and taking away the autonomy of a community to make decisions about its own educational program,” Palmer told the Westport Board of Education at its meeting Monday night. “I think that, collectively, superintendents, boards of ed, teachers unions, we’re all looking for efficiencies, but we want to make sure that we do this in a way that doesn’t erode the quality of our educational programs, so I intend to testify this Friday at 5:30.”

The following day, Gov. Ned Lamont emerged from a closed-door meeting with a dozen Fairfield County municipal leaders saying he is not out to force school regionalization and said his plans are, “a carrot, not a stick.”

As of press time, Palmer did not respond to request for comment on whether she still plans to testify Friday.

