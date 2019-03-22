Palmer out on ‘family emergency;’ assistant schools chief in charge

Sitting next to Westport Board of Education Chair Mark Mathias, Superintendent Colleen Palmer gave her recommendation to close the Coleytown Middle School building to students for the duration of the school year. Photo taken at the Board of Education meeting at Staples High School on Oct. 15.

WESTPORT — Superintendent of Schools Colleen Palmer announced a family emergency has forced her to be away from the district, and Assistant Superintendent Anthony Buono will serve as the temporary head in an email to Westport school administrators late Thursday night.

“I have a family emergency and need to attend to that now. I will not be able to respond to email, calls, or texts for the time being,” Palmer wrote in the email, under the subject line, “I will be completely offline.”

“Anthony will serve as the administrator-in-charge of the District in my absence. The entire Central Office team is on call to assist in any way,” she wrote.

Palmer’s absence comes a week after she announced her resignation as superintendent, effective Aug. 1, and a day after the Westport News published a survey that shows widespread discontent, distrust and concern among school administrators.

Board of Education Chair Mark Mathias confirmed Palmer’s absence is due to a family matter and said there has been no change to her status as superintendent.

Palmer and Buono did not respond to calls for comment, and Palmer did not indicate in the email when she would return.

Buono came to Westport last July to serve as the assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, and before that worked as the associate superintendent for Branford Public Schools.

