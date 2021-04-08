Pakistan minister slams bill seeking prison for army critics

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani Cabinet minister on Thursday slammed a proposed bill that would punish criticism of the military with two-year prison terms and hefty fines, saying the legislation drafted by a parliamentary panel was ridiculous.
The minister for science and technology, Fawad Chaudhry, who is also a senior leader in the ruling Tehreek-e-Insaf party, took to Twitter to denounce the proposed bill, a day after a special committee of the National Assembly approved it and sent the draft on for presentation in parliament. Opposition lawmakers oppose the bill.