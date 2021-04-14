Pakistan bans Islamist political party after violent rallies MUNIR AHMD and BABAR DOGAR, Associated Press April 14, 2021 Updated: April 14, 2021 9:47 a.m.
1 of4 A banner with the portraits of Khadim Hussein Rizvi, top, and Saad Rizvi, leaders of Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan, a radical Islamist political party, hang on a bridge while their supporters block a road during a sit-in protest against the arrest of Rizvi, the head of their party, in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Pakistani security forces swinging batons and firing teargas moved before dawn Wednesday to clear sit-ins by protesting Islamists in the garrison city of Rawalpindi and elsewhere after five people died in earlier clashes, officials said. K.M. Chaudary/AP Show More Show Less
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan's interior minister on Wednesday recommended a ban on an Islamist political party whose supporters held violent rallies this week to condemn the arrest of their leader that left at least five people dead.
Saad Rizvi, an Islamist cleric, had threatened protests if authorities did not expel the French ambassador over depictions of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad.
